Post-'RRR' world: Telugu cinema’s half-yearly report 2023 and the films to look forward to

Stills from Telugu films in 2023.

RRR, though it released in March, 2022, it brought an Oscar award (Best Song category for Naatu naatu) to India in March this year, made headlines across the globe and made the West realise that Indian cinema does not solely pertain to Bollywood. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film directed by SS Rajamouli collected around Rs 1,316 crore at the box office.

The first half of 2023 saw some best films from Telugu filmmakers and actors. The year 2023 began on a positive note for Telugu cinema, as Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy tasted success at the box office. However, as time progressed, there were only a few more hits to celebrate.

Among the remarkable films, Balagam, directed by Venu Yeldandi, Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, and Mem Famous, directed by Sumanth Prabhas, truly shine in terms of originality in both concept and execution. What's interesting is that all of these movies are the work of debutant directors, reflecting the audience's craving for something fresh and innovative.

Here's our selection of the noteworthy Telugu films of 2023 so far:

January: Clash of Tollywood's Titans

Waltair Veerayya

This Chiranjeevi starrer is directed by Bobby and hit the screens during Sankranti. Acharya and Godfather, both the previous films of Chiranjeevi ended as disasters at the box office but the actor managed to bring back his lost glory. It is a pakka commercial drama that has all elements that a Chiranjeevi starrer deserves. The film has a massive dose of comedy and action and makes a perfect watch on a Sunday afternoon. The film has Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in key roles. It went on to collect Rs 250 crore at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya

This film clashed with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy but was declared as the Sankranti hit at the box office.

February: Newbies and mixed-talents

Writer Padmabhushan

Writer Padmabhushan

This film hit the screens in February. Directed by Shanmukha Prashanth, this romantic entertainer has Suhaas, Rohini Molleti, and Tina Shilparaj in the lead roles along with Ahish Vidyarthi. In this film, the hero's name is Padmabhushan and he's a writer. While he is a struggling writer, trying to make it big in life, one day, he realises that a book, which has an author with the same name as his becomes a most-selling book. While people assume that he's the writer, only he knows that somebody is playing a prank on him. His journey towards knowing the truth behind the duplication makes him unfold a truth that he never saw coming.

SIR

SIR

Assigned to a government school as a teacher, Dhanush plays a young professor who encounters several obstacles in his fight against people trying to make education nothing but a business. He joins hands with another teacher in the school to stop this scam and meanwhile, falls in love with her. Dhanush, as a teacher, comes up with various interesting ways to educate the kids. This film's plot is similar to Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Comparisons started to come in right after the first show of the film as the plot of both the films is similar... to teach the importance of education and why it is the right of every child. The film was released in Telugu and Tamil languages, marking Dhanush's debut in Telugu cinema.

March: When Telangana-centred stories took centre stage

Balagam

Balagam

One of the most remarkable Telugu films of 2023 is undoubtedly Balagam. This rural tale, free from commercial deviations, has resonated deeply with audiences, drawing them to theatres in large numbers from far and wide across both Telugu states. The film's impact was so profound that in several Telangana villages, local leaders organized screenings at village squares in improvised open-air auditoriums due to popular demand. Numerous heartwarming stories emerged in the media, highlighting instances of estranged brothers and family members overcoming their fights and enmity, inspired by the message of togetherness depicted in the film. Balagam, with its powerful portrayal of unity and bonding, has left a lasting impact on viewers' hearts.

For writer-director Venu Yeldandi, the success of Balagam also comes with immense pressure and expectations for his next venture. The mountainous expectations from the audience are a testament to the film's profound impact and the director's ability to connect with the masses through storytelling.

Dasara

Dasara

The audacity lies entirely with Nani and the producers for entrusting a massive budget, approximately Rs 60 crore, to a debutant writer-director, Srikanth Odela. However, Srikanth Odela managed to surpass all expectations placed on him. Creating a captivating world and breathing life into each character within the microcosm, especially with stellar actors like Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and others, is a remarkable achievement. The film Dasara garnered some criticism for its excessive depiction of alcohol consumption, which received negative feedback from some viewers. Nonetheless, the film's overall execution and portrayal of its world garnered commendation for its audacity and compelling storytelling.

April: Massive comeback of Sai Dharam Tej

Virupaksha

Virupaksha

In April, the Telugu film industry witnessed numerous releases, but only one movie managed to captivate the audience's attention – Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha. This film, centred on the intriguing concept of Tantra, thrilled viewers and achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office. Virupaksha became a commercial success, drawing praise for its engaging storyline and performances. Virupaksha emerges as a remarkable film for venturing into the unexplored territory of horror-thrillers in recent times on the Telugu screen. Writer-director Karthik Varma Dandu deserves praise for his audacious and daring writing choices that add a unique twist to the storyline.

One of the standout plot points is casting the female lead as the villain, a decision that adds depth and intrigue to the narrative. The film's casting is remarkably fitting, and the performances deserve accolades for their apt portrayal of the characters. Overall, April brought a mix of successes and challenges for Telugu cinema, with Virupaksha shining as the standout performer and Hello Meera showcasing the potential of low-budget films with innovative storytelling.

May: Low-budget and newbies take the limelight

Mem Famous

Mem Famous

Sumanth Prabhas, Mem Famous, at just 23 years old, delivers a compelling coming-of-age story, portraying the relatable carelessness and misconceptions of self-sufficiency often seen in youth. The movie adeptly captures how friendships take centre stage during this phase of life, while also shedding light on the growing influence of social media in shaping one's existence. Set in a rural backdrop, the film feels fresh and devoid of urban pretensions, earning praise from viewers and solidifying the talent behind it as a force to reckon with.

Once again, Mem Famous stands out as the film of the month, captivating audiences and achieving commercial success. Sumanth Prabhas' commendable performance even earned him an offer from Mahesh Babu, further establishing his potential as a rising star. While other Akkineni heroes faced setbacks with disappointing releases like Custody by Naga Chaitanya and Rama Banam by Gopichand, Mem Famous proved to be a memorable and well-received movie.

June: Mix of emotions and genres

Adipurush

Adipurush

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, this Om Raut directorial opened to huge collections at the box office with mixed reviews and responses from the audiences. Eventually, with each passing day, the film received backlash and trolls from across the country. The film was made and sold for crores of rupees but did not receive the appreciation it needed. But still, remains to be the most-watched film across the country in June.

Samajavaragamana

Samajavaragamana

Under the direction of Ram Abbaraju, this Sri Vishnu starrer presents a refreshing and uproarious comedy. While the storyline may follow some familiar patterns, the movie shines with its delightful characters and situations that resonate with the audience. Recently released, the film shows promising potential and is on track to become a decent box-office success. Sri Vishnu has been struggling with a string of flops for a few years now and was deprived of a hit.

Meanwhile, then came this film which was nothing less than a breeze on a summer evening. With high on comedy and drama, the film entertained audiences of all ages and classes and emerged to be the most-loved hit of June.

What to watch out for in the rest of 2023

During the initial half of 2023, several films including Hunt, Meter, Shaakuntalam, Agent, Ramabanam, Anni Manchi Shakunamule, Ahimsa, and Spy, failed to live up to the audience's expectations. Surprisingly, even some of these movies were helmed by renowned and established directors. This trend indicates a shift in the preferences of the Telugu audience, where they no longer solely prioritise famous names or records when choosing which films to watch.

With many films that have entertained the audiences in the first half of the year, the second half heats up for an interesting lineup of films. Take a look at them.

Salaar

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, releasing on September 28 is something that movie buffs from across the world are desperately waiting for.

Kushi

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha is a breezy love story that is going to fill our hearts with love. It's releasing on September 1.

Bhagavanth Kesari

Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao will be releasing during Dasara festival.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Nani's Hi Nanna! and Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav will be releasing in December during Christmas holidays.

Saindhav