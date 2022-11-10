Post Malone to headline Zomato's Feeding India concert next month. Ticket details inside

Post Malone will be headlining Zomato's Feed India concert on December 10 in Mumbai. (Image: @postmalone/Instagram)

American hip-hop artist Post Malone is coming to India in a surprise announcement that has left fans of the “Sunflower” hit maker’s fans ecstatic. Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert on December 10 in Mumbai. The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced.

The “Rockstar” singer will be coming to India in his maiden concert that will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Zomato's annual event will bring together “promising impact makers, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities”, the food delivery giant announced, in a bid to fight malnutrition.

“All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) would go towards the cause. With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need,” Zomato wrote in a blog post.

While Post Malone will be headlining the show, details are not out on the rest of the artists performing. Tickets are already available on Zomato and BookMyShow.

Early bird tickets range from ₹2,999 (silver category) to ₹7,999 (gold) and goes up to ₹12,999 (platinum) and ₹19,999 (super fan).

"For the very first time in India, here's presenting our headliner for the debut Zomato Feeding India Concert, POST MALONE! Join us to accelerate our movement towards a hunger-free nation!" Zomato announced on Instagram.

Fans of the 27-year-old artist are expressing their enthusiasm on Twitter and cannot keep calm.

“If this Post Malone in India news is true, and he actually performs on the 10th of December and I’m not able to go, I will miss out on something I have been waiting for since ages,” one user tweeted.



Zomaland outdid the entire lolla lineup with just one announcement

Post Malone finally coming to India!!! — Anshuman Sharma (@Anshuman_306) November 9, 2022



Zomato having post Malone feeding India concert!? Dunked on lollapalooza's head so hard!

— no. (@thisisajokeokay) November 9, 2022



post malone is finally coming to India and I'm just gonna go cry in a corner with my empty wallet and posty playlist

— Swarina Jaiswal (@SwarinaJaiswal) November 9, 2022

“Never thought Post Malone would come to India. For the last 3-4 years I've been dying to attend his concerts as his music made me discover myself, my prayers are being answered, I'm going to be experiencing the biggest dreams of my life in a month. So grateful,” another tweet read.The international gig season has officially hit the country with Lollapalooza also coming to Mumbai at the same venue in January next year headlined by Imagine Dragons.