    'Pasoori' remake is here and fans are not happy. Here's proof

    The 'Pasoori' remake is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 26, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
    Pasoori Remake YouTube

    'Pasoori Nu' is a song from the upcoming film 'Satyprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. (Image credit: T-Series/YouTube)

    Music knows no boundaries and has the ability to transcend borders. We have seen several examples of the same such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and most recently Ali Sethi. The musician has captured desi hearts with his song "Pasoori" featuring Shae Gill. The track might have released early last year but it is still dominating playlists here.

    Now, a remake of the Pakistani song has released as part of the upcomimg film Satyaprem Ki Katha. It was launched on Monday and #PasooriNu immediately booked a spot on the trending list on Twitter. However, fans of the original version were not very happy with the remake crooned by Arijit Singh. The microblogging site was absolutely flooded with reactions as soon as the track released on YouTube.

    While some people liked Pasoori's remake, a majority of people expressed their disappointment on Twitter.


    "Maturity is when you realise that Arijit's Pasoori version is miles better than Pakistan's Pasoori version," a user wrote.

    Another user commented, "T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs too."


    See some more reactions here:

    "Pasoori Nu" is a song from the upcoming film "Satyprem Ki Katha" starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The track is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

    Meanwhile, "Pasoori" released in February last year and is a part of Coke Studio season 14.

    Tags: #Arijit Singh #Pasoori
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 03:18 pm