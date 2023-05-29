News18 India leads in Hindi news segment, races ahead of Aaj Tak, says BARC data

News18 India has been a consistent leader since the resumption of BARC ratings last year.

News18 India has again topped the Hindi news segment, according to the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

With 71,274 average minute audience (AMA 000s), News18 India bagged the top position, moving 9 percent ahead of Aaj Tak.

According to BARC ratings, News18 India is followed by Republic Bharat with 68,888 (AMA 000s), TV9 Bharatvarsh with 65,472 (AMA 000s), Aaj Tak with 65,399 (AMA 000s) and India TV with 64,595 (AMA 000s).

BARC defines AMA as the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an 'event', averaged across minutes.

News18 India dominated in the prime time slots against Aaj Tak. Amish Devgan’s 7 PM show beat Aaj Tak by 57 percent. Aman Sharma’s show was ahead of Aaj Tak in the 8 PM slot by 22 percent. The 9 PM show anchored by Kishore Ajwani was 3 percent ahead of Aaj Tak and at 10 PM, News18 India stayed 22 percent ahead of Aaj Tak.

The new BARC data indicates that News18 India has established a comprehensive leadership in the Hindi genre and has surpassed Aaj Tak across all prime-time bands.

“News18 India has been a consistent leader since the resumption of BARC ratings last year. It has become synonymous with reliability and authenticity. Our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage on major events has propelled our viewership to remarkable heights, with a substantial lead over the legacy news channels. We are the choice of the traditional as well as the contemporary news viewers. And as the country prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, we stay committed to delve deeper into the core issues, ensuring that our audience receives unparalleled news coverage,” said Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO – Hindi News Cluster, Network18.

With the most robust line-up of Prime Time shows and anchors in the news genre, News18 India presents shows that offer unmatched perspective and also decode the news to make it easily comprehensible. This results in tremendous resonance for News18 India with the audience.