Singer Lana Del Rey spotted working at Waffle House in Alabama. Viral pics

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama, a few days back. Pictures and videos of the same have gone crazy viral on social media sending fans in a frenzy.

As per a report in Independent, the Summer Sadness singer was spotted by a fan behind the counter of Waffle House taking orders and making coffee. She was also wearing the uniform and a name tag.

Pictures of Rey at a Waffle House were shared on Facebook by a page called Pigeons and Planes. "Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!" read the caption of the post.

Social media users were confused and some thought that the stint was part of her new video. According to Deadline, the 38-year-old recently released her new album titled “Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

A video of Rey also showed her requesting a customer to not film somebody without their permission. "Oh look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie don't film him without his permission,” the singer said.

Rey also got clicked with fans. "It was a bit surreal,” a fan named Karina Cisneros Juarez told local media outlet AL.com. "I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice,” she added.

Confused fans speculated about a variety of possibilities in regard to the singer working at the eatery.

"She definitely took the next album cover here," a user wrote. Another user commented, "She's got that summer time sadness."