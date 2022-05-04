English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Koffee with Karan' won't be returning for a new season, announces Karan Johar

    "It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning," Karan Johar announced .

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Karan Johar announced Koffee with Karan won't be returning for Season 7.

    Karan Johar announced Koffee with Karan won't be returning for Season 7.


    With a “heavy heart” filmmaker Karan Johar announced today that his immensely popular talk show Koffee with Karan will not be returning for a new season.

    "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… Karan Johar."

    He captioned the note as "Important announcement” and shared it on Twitter and Instagram.

    Koffee with Karan first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth season on 17 March 2019. Rumours were rife about a new season soon with newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being the first guests on the ‘Koffee’ couch on Season 7 but that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore.

    Fans were left disheartened with the news.

    Close

    Related stories

    “But why?? What happened?? U did a fab job man. Well I learned many new English words man to be Honest. Damn. Can’t u bring it with a new name in a new way. 1st Rendezvous with Simi Garewal got over now Koffee with Karan. Damn man why u guys do that,” one user tweeted.

    “Thanks for saving careers of many cricketers. Joke apart, love the show! It's sad that it will not return anytime soon,” tweeted another referencing to the infamous episode with India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

    “One season you don't bring SRK and it's the end,” read another comment.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan were among the many A-listers who have been on the show and spoken about their work, personal life and have even made bombshell revelations that made headlines.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karan Johar #Koffee with Karan #Koffee with Karan cancelled #Koffee with Karan season 7
    first published: May 4, 2022 01:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.