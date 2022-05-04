'Koffee with Karan' won't be returning for a new season, announces Karan Johar

Karan Johar announced Koffee with Karan won't be returning for Season 7.

With a “heavy heart” filmmaker Karan Johar announced today that his immensely popular talk show Koffee with Karan will not be returning for a new season.

"Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… Karan Johar."

He captioned the note as "Important announcement” and shared it on Twitter and Instagram.

Koffee with Karan first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth season on 17 March 2019. Rumours were rife about a new season soon with newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being the first guests on the ‘Koffee’ couch on Season 7 but that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore.

Fans were left disheartened with the news.

“But why?? What happened?? U did a fab job man. Well I learned many new English words man to be Honest. Damn. Can’t u bring it with a new name in a new way. 1st Rendezvous with Simi Garewal got over now Koffee with Karan. Damn man why u guys do that,” one user tweeted.

“Thanks for saving careers of many cricketers. Joke apart, love the show! It's sad that it will not return anytime soon,” tweeted another referencing to the infamous episode with India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

“One season you don't bring SRK and it's the end,” read another comment.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan were among the many A-listers who have been on the show and spoken about their work, personal life and have even made bombshell revelations that made headlines.





