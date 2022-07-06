English
    Keanu Reeves's reaction to young fan's questions has Twitter saying 'We need more Keanus!'

    The Twitter thread went viral with fans admiring Keanu Reeves for being "genuinely kind" and "very polite and humble".

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 06, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Keanu Reeves with his young fan and (right) with TV producer Andrew Kimmel at the airport. (Image credit: @andrewkimmel/Twitter)

    Keanu Reeves with his young fan and (right) with TV producer Andrew Kimmel at the airport. (Image credit: @andrewkimmel/Twitter)


    Keanu Reeves was recently subjected to a random round of rapid fire questions by a young fan who cornered The Matrix actor on a flight from London to New York. The actor's enthusiasm in responding to the boy's questions and even indulging him with an autograph--before asking the fan a few questions of his own--has won the internet's heart all over again.

    TV producer Andrew Kimmel who was on the same flight and witnessed the exchange shared a short transcript of it on Twitter. Here's how it all unfolded:




    Before long, the thread went viral with fans admiring Keanu Reeves for being "genuinely kind" and "very polite and humble".

    "Keanu has always been a genuinely kind and classy person. He's only become more so over time. One of those who consciously tries to be good, to be mindful, despite his own painful losses," commented Twitter user Diana (@realpestilence).

    Another user Quintus Sertorius (@QuintusSertor13) said, "So cool. Being a celebrity could be such a corrupting phenomenon, and yet I’ve never heard a single bad thing about Keanu. Just amazing."

    A few users even recounted their own tales of having come across the actor. "I saw him once in my city, Lausanne. He was coming out of a grocery store with a six pack of beers. I just stared at him, totally gobsmacked--and as a good Swiss citizen, didn’t dare say or ask anything," wrote Lilou (@MrsSwannH).

    Ankita Sengupta
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:23 pm
