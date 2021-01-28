CD Projekt Red shuts down Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves sex mod

Man, what a roller coaster of a ride Cyberpunk 2077 has been and for all the wrong reasons. The latest in a long string of controversies surrounding the game is a mod that let you swap character models. This being the internet, the first thing that players started to do was to swap Keanu Reeve’s likeness into many of the ‘spicy’ scenarios in the game.

This was a big no-no for CD Projekt Red, which immediately shut the mod down and explained its standing in a lengthy statement to PC Gamer.

"Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods, in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077."

The funny thing is, CD Projekt Red also told modders that, “when making fan content, creators have to make sure they’ve got permission from all the concerned parties (which might be people other than CD PROJEKT RED). For the characters we’ve invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun. When it comes to models of real people whom we’ve asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don’t have their explicit permission."

So, any of the original characters in the game can be used for whatever, but any character that has any likeness to real people, the modders will first have to get permission from that person. I won’t imagine it would go down well with Mr Reeves if someone asked him permission to put him in a sex mod for a game, now would it?