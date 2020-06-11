KBC Season-12: Digital selection process records all-time high number of participants

One of India’s most famous quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC, went virtual for the auditions of Season-12 due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

The online auditions have led to a four-fold increase in participants as compared to last season. More than 12,000 participants registered for the online auditions for KBC Season-12.

To partake in the audition, participants could either send their answers for the questions asked by host Amitabh Bachchan every night at 9 via SMS or using the SonyLIV app. It looks like most of them chose the digital platform, as SonyLIV recorded a 42 percent jump in participation.

This year saw more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries.

Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business, said that the digital selection process for KBC recorded an all-time high number of auditionees.

Besides, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the online auditioning process has led to a wider reach for the show.

The traditional on-ground audition process, which used to happen across eight cities in 10 days, went digital this year.

The auditions, comprising a general knowledge test and video submission, were conducted exclusively via SonyLIV. The details of the process were explained through a tutorial, which was available on the digital platform.

The last and final round, which is the personal interview with the shortlisted candidates, will be conducted remotely via video call.

The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

For the new season of KBC, not just the audition process but even the making of the promo was managed remotely.

Host Amitabh Bachchan shot for the promo of the show at his home, which was remotely directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

“Shooting this film was a challenge. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr. Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, he shot the entire film at his home, all by himself,” Tiwari said.