JioCinema to now stream NBC Universal content as it enters into a multi-year content deal

NBC Universal and Viacom18's JioCinema enter into an extensive, multi-year partnership

NBC Universal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have

entered into a multi-year partnership to offer films and TV series in India.

Under the partnership, the over-the-top (OTT) platform will stream Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands, which include Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Bravo among others.

NBCU’s programming will live in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced 'JioCinema Premium' SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) tier.

Viewers will have access to series like Young Rock, starring Dwayne Johnson; action thriller The Lazarus Project; and The Lovers, a dark romantic comedic drama.

Indian audiences can also enjoy Peacock Originals, including Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the ‘90s comedy series that starred Will Smith; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off series starring Adam Devine who reprises his character from the hit film; and The Calling, an investigative

drama series from Emmy winner David E Kelley, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

Critically acclaimed and fan-favourite dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project are also a part of this deal.

The content deal also includes shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to Family Karma, which follows seven Indian-American friends as they navigate life, love, careers and expectations of their traditional families; and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, a transformational show.

Further contributing to JioCinema’s SVOD lineup at launch will be the streaming premieres of movies from the Hollywood studio, which has already amassed more than $2 billion at the global box office so far in 2023.

This includes DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the sci-fi horror film M3GAN from James Wan, who is the producer of The Conjuring, Annabelle. Joining these recent hits will be films like Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises.

Movies from Despicable Me/Minions and Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros movie and the IMAX-shot epic thriller Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in future.