you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

James Bond actor Daniel Craig gets New Year Honour for spies

Daniel Craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in films, has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the UK’s annual New Year Honours List.

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
The honour, usually conferred upon real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming’s 007 fictional character in his books.

Craig, 53, who’s from Chester in England, has been recognised for services to film and theatre.

His CMG comes soon after the release of the final instalment of his Bond films – ‘No Time To Die’ – which became one of last year’s highest-grossing films at the box office. Craig had already announced his retirement as the world’s most famous secret agent after starring in five Bond films.

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II had famously met Craig when they filmed a surprise segment for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which involved Bond escorting the 95-year-old monarch.

The producers of the Bond films, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, are also recognised in the New Year Honours list, released on Friday, for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Other British actors on this year’s list include Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave, who have been made Dames for their services to drama, entertainment and charity, while British Indian actor Nitin Ganatra becomes an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

 
PTI
Tags: #Daniel Craig #England #Hollywood #James Bond
first published: Jan 1, 2022 09:45 pm

