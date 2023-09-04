In Sukesh Chandrasekhar's latest letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, a Shah Rukh Khan song finds mention

Sukesh Chandrashekhar frequently writes letters to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again reached out to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez from behind prison walls. This time, his letter has taken an unexpected turn, with mentions of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" song "Chaleya."

Chandrasekhar , who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, revealed that he danced to the catchy tune and dedicated it to Fernandez.

In this latest letter, Chandrasekhar made a rather unconventional promise to the actress. He declared that he is overseeing the construction of a pet hospital in India, a project aimed at fulfilling the actor’s dream. According to his letter, preparations are in full swing, with construction scheduled to commence on September 11, with the goal of inaugurating it on August 11, 2024, coinciding with Jacqueline's next birthday.

“My team has assembled everything, and construction is scheduled to commence on September 11th, with the aim of starting operations on August 11, 2024, which coincides with your next birthday, baby,” the letter reportedly reads.

Chandrasekhar stated, "We will have the finest veterinarians in the country, and all treatments and surgeries will be provided free of cost, just as you wished, my Queen Bee. I truly hope this will bring a beautiful smile to your face. Your smile and love are the only things giving me strength during this phase. Baby, you looked stunning at the Indian Parade in the USA, and it made me fall in love with you all over again."

This isn't the first time Chandrasekhar has expressed his affection for the actor in writing. Last month, on Fernandez’s birthday, he sent a heartfelt letter, proclaiming, "May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea."

Read: 'My bunny rabbit, my baby': Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Easter wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

Despite Jacqueline Fernandez consistently denying any romantic involvement with Chandrasekhar, she remains an accused in the ongoing case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned her multiple times in connection to this high-profile extortion case.