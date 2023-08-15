Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share motion poster of 'Fighter' on Independence Day. See reactions

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand.

On the occasion of Independence Day today, the team of “Fighter” took to their social media handles to share a motion poster of the upcoming film.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the movie features the trio playing the role of Air Force Officers.

Roshan, Padukone and Kapoor took to X and Instagram to share the first look of their upcoming film. “#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram!” Roshan wrote while sharing the short video on X.

The film directed by Siddharth Anand will release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, that is, January 25, 2024, Roshan mentioned.



A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! #Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024,” Padukone wrote while sharing a glimpse of the film on Instagram.

Needless to say that since being released online, the clip has spread like wildfire. Social media users couldn’t keep calm and were super impressed by the first look of the movie.

“Just can't get over this BGM, this is so catchy,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “#SpiritOfFighter is just a motion poster but the vibe & feel of patriotism is so real #AnilKapoor & #DeepikaPadukone will also be fighter pilots. #HrithikRoshan will shine as a superstar in #Fighter. #SiddharthAnand is presenting his vision with passion.”

“Blockbuster loading. Ready to break all records,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Jaw-dropping! The #Fighter motion poster is pure dynamite. With #HrithikRoshan, #DeepikaPadukone, and #AnilKapoor onboard, this is a blockbuster in the making. Set your calendars for Jan 25, 2024, and brace for an epic cinematic experience!”

“A TRUE BIG SCREEN SPECTACLE we all are waiting for,” another person wrote.

Fighter was announced on January 10, 2021 and was originally slated to release on September 30, 2022. The film got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.