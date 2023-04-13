Harry Potter books to be made into new TV series featuring an all new cast

While fans of the original movies, which starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, may be sad to see a new cast, the change offers a chance for a new generation of fans to discover the magic of the wizarding world.

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is set to return to our screens in a new TV series, produced by Max, a streaming service owned by Warner Bros Discovery. Based on J.K. Rowling’s iconic series of novels, the show will cover all seven books over a decade, with each season dedicated to one of the books.

A new cast will take on the beloved roles, providing a fresh perspective on the characters and storylines. While fans of the original movies, which starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, may be sad to see a new cast, the change offers a chance for a new generation of fans to discover the magic of the wizarding world.

Max has promised that each season will be “authentic to the original books”, staying true to Rowling’s vision. The author will be executive producing the series, along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. David Heyman, who executive-produced all eight of the Harry Potter feature films, is also in talks to join the team.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions from fans of the series, partly due to Rowling’s recent controversial comments about transgender rights. The three lead actors - Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson had criticised Rowling for her comments. The author has faced criticism from some fans, with some calling for a boycott of the recently released Hogwarts Legacy video game.

Despite this, the Harry Potter franchise remains hugely popular, with the books alone selling over 600 million copies worldwide. The extended world of Harry Potter, which includes movies, theatre shows, and theme parks, is worth an estimated $25 billion.

For fans, the new TV series offers an exciting opportunity to explore the wizarding world in more depth. As Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.”

With details on the cast, writers, and showrunner yet to be announced, fans will have to wait and see who will bring their beloved characters to life on the small screen. But with Rowling herself involved in the project, fans can be confident that the new series will stay true to the heart and magic of the original books.