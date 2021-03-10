Disney+ crosses 100 million subscribers in 16 months since its launch in November 2019

Disney+ expects to have 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

In February, Disney+ surpassed its subscriber goals, hitting record high numbers. Now, the streaming service has over 100 million paid subscribers in its first 16 months.

Disney+, which was launched in the US on November 12, 2019, is currently available in 59 countries. However, since then, it has expanded rapidly across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Singapore, among other countries.

In India, Disney+’s subscription service is available as Disney+ Hotstar. The 28 million paid Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the country currently account for 30 percent of the global figure, which was 94.9 million at the time of the company’s quarterly earnings call.

The company expects Disney+ to have 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

“The enormous success of Disney+, which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers, has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement.

While Disney parks and cruise ship operations continue to remain shut, Wall Street has been impressed with the growth of Disney+. The company’s shares also hit a record high of $203 (roughly Rs 14,800) on Monday, but were down 2.9 percent at $196.04 (roughly Rs 14,300) on Tuesday.