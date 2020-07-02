Coronavirus impact | PVR restarts business internationally, reopens nine-screen property in Sri Lanka

Multiplex operator PVR has restarted operations internationally as it reopened its nine-screen property in Sri Lanka on July 2.

The theatre chain is adhering to safety norms, including disinfecting all areas of cinema, precautionary social distancing in auditorium, mandatory use of masks, availability of PPE kits, ordering of F&B through online/app.

Globally, countries like France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, UAE, the US and, more recently, Belgium and Malaysia have opened cinemas to the public with implementation of safety protocols.

Overall, more than 20 major cinema markets around the world have started operating.

And when it comes to footfalls, it is around 10 to 15 percent in many markets. This is a good sign, considering that theatres cannot operate at full capacity. Due to social/physical distancing, theatres can operate at 30 percent to 50 percent of their overall capacity. Also, theatres are currently running old content from their library.

While multiplex chains like PVR and INOX are waiting for theatres to reopen in India, it is a relief for the chain to restart operations in Sri Lanka as it will provide good learning for when business restarts here.

PVR on November 8 last year opened PVR Lanka at One Galle Face Mall, Colombo.

The nine- screen property, which has a seating capacity of 1,139 viewers, hosts premium formats like PVR LUXE, a luxury cinema format, and PVR PlayHouse, an auditorium for kids and their families.

The company had spent up to Rs 42 crore for the first multiplex in Sri Lanka and was also planning to launch another, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd had told Moneycontrol during the opening of the Sri Lanka property.

While for PVR, India is the main focus area, the multiplex operator had expanded to Sri Lanka due to the socio-cultural similarity between the two nations.

Also, Sri Lanka is under-screened and has only single screens. PVR’s multiplex is the second multiplex in the country.