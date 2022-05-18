English
    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dances to Mame Khan's folk song | Watch

    In a video, folk singer Mame Khan begins to sing and Rautela takes the centre stage before egging Padukone to step in. Bhatia and Hegde too joined in on the impromptu dance session.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela were part of the Indian contingent. (screengrab from ANI video)

    Actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela on Tuesday danced to the folk tunes of Mame Khan.

    The Rajasthani singer became the first folk artist from India to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

    In a video shared by news agency ANI, Khan begins to sing a folk song and Rautela takes the centre stage before egging Padukone to step in. Bhatia and Hegde too joined in on the impromptu dance session.

    Deepika Padukone, has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years representing make-up giant L'Oreal, but this year, she made her debut as a member of the jury.

    The 36-year-old, who was present at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes, told ANI, "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country."

    "But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it."

    Padukone, along with Hegde, Bhatia and Rautela were part of the Indian contingent. They were joined by actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and music director AR Rahman.

    (With inputs from ANI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes #Cannes 2022 #Deepika Padukone #Mame Khan #Pooja Hegde #Tamannaah Bhatia #Urvashi Rautela
    first published: May 18, 2022 06:20 pm
