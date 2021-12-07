MARKET NEWS

Box Office: 'Sooryavanshi' may fall short of double century; 'Tadap', 'Antim - The Final Truth' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' look promising

'Tadap' made Rs13.5 crore at the box office in just 3 days, 'Antim - The Final Truth' is aiming for Rs40 crore, and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is expected to open in the Rs4-5 crore range.

Joginder Tuteja
December 07, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The film breached the Rs193 crore mark on Sunday (December 5, 2021) but may fall short of Rs200 crore in total box office earnings. (Image: screen grab)

With three films bringing in numbers at the box office, it is finally back to those times when theatres used to be engaged with audiences stepping in. Of course, the collections aren’t huge and in fact the industry has seen much bigger numbers post Diwali when Sooryavanshi opened excellently.

However, that was just one film and one wondered if that would be an aberration and if other films would join as well. Thankfully, though, that has happened, first with Antim - The Final Truth and now with Tadap.

Let’s talk about Tadap first. The Sajid Nadiadwala production saw the debut of Ahan Shetty on the big screen, and that too in post-pandemic times when there is still some uncertainty around how audiences will receive new films. Thankfully, all has worked out for this Milan Luthria directed love story with Tara Sutaria as the leading lady. After collecting Rs4.05 crore on the first day, the film stayed stable on Saturday (Rs4.12 crore)  and then grew well on Sunday (Rs5.35 crore). As a result, the weekend now stands at Rs13.52 crore and that has allowed the film to stay on course to be a success.

Meanwhile, Antim - The Final Truth should emerge as a decent profitable venture for all involved. After the first week brought in Rs29.35 crore, the second weekend saw further footfalls, allowing the overall numbers to reach Rs34.5 crore after its stay in theatres for 10 day. Of course, had the collections been in Rs37-38 crore range already, then a Rs50 crore lifetime was on the cards. However, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer is doing well primarily at the single screens and there is only so much a film can stretch in these territories, especially with the regional Marathi flavour.

Close

The film which has done quite well at an all-India level is Sooryavanshi which has crossed the Rs193 crore mark Sunday. These are superhit collections indeed for the Akshay Kumar starrer which had waited patiently for 20 months to arrive and when it did, there was rush to the box office, something that was seen last with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. The Rohit Shetty directed film is in its fifth week and still there are numbers trickling in with Sunday going on peak all over again. Of course, had Maharashtra been allowed 100% occupancy from the first week itself, then going past the Rs200 crore mark might have been a breeze for Sooryavanshi. This won’t happen now but a lifetime earning of Rs197-198 crore is within reach.

Meanwhile, the new release of the coming Friday is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, this Abhishek Kapoor directed film is an all-Punjabi affair with the characters as well as the actors and the director being Punjabis. This is the kind of film where Ayushmann has scored quite a few successes already, though one has to admit that the subject this time around is a bit way too offbeat. Primarily catering to the youth, the film should find audiences at multiplexes, up North, and that along with other urban centers should allow an opening day of 4-5 crores this Friday.
Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.
