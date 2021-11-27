MARKET NEWS

Salman Khan urges fans not to burst crackers inside theatre, pens a note in caption

With that the superstar also requested theatre owners to thoroughly check the people and not allow them to take firecrackers inside the theatre.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
File image (Image: Reuters)

File image (Image: Reuters)


To celebrate Salman Khan's return to silver screen after two years some  fans burst crackers in a theatre during the screening of his latest ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ on November 26.

Posting a video of people bursting firecrackers inside the cinema hall on his official Twitter and Instagram handles, the Bollywood superstar requested his fans to not take firecrackers inside the cinema halls. He reminded his followers that this could have caused a serious tragedy.

With that he also requested theatre owners to thoroughly check the people and not allow them to take firecrackers inside the theatre.

"Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," he wrote.

'Antim: The Final Truth', directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, also stars Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in prominent roles.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Antim - The Final Truth #Bollywood #Salman Khan
first published: Nov 27, 2021 10:49 pm

