MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Box office: 'Sooryavanshi' is Bollywood's fifth biggest opener in the last 3 years

The opening day numbers have made 'Sooryavanshi' the highest Day 1 grosser in Bollywood in 2020 and 2021.

Joginder Tuteja
November 06, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST
Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'.

Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'.

Sooryavanshi, on its opening day, surpassed expectations to bring in Rs26.29 crore. The film opened across 3,500 screens in India and 1,200 screens abroad.

My prediction had ranged in the Rs20-25 crore bracket, with the upper end being an exception, given the inertia that had built among audiences who were glued to OTT for the last 18 months.

The opening day numbers have made the film the highest Day 1 grosser in Bollywood in 2021, of course. But the opening-day earnings have also surpassed anything released in 2020, when at least January to March saw normal, pre-pandemic foot traffic in cinemas.

For comparison, only two films breached the 10-crore mark in January-March 2020. They were Baaghi 3 (with a Day 1 collection of Rs17.5 crore) and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior (Rs15.1 crore).

Also read: Akshay Kumar: “Overwhelming is just the beginning of how this feels”

Close

Related stories

 

Now let's go farther back to 2019 - the best year ever for Bollywood, with Rs4,400 crore coming in from Hindi release. In 2019, only three films opened better than Sooryavanshi. These were War (Rs53.35 crore), Bharat (Rs42.3 crore) and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal (Rs29.16 crore). Each of these was a holiday release, and Sooryavanshi had a real chance of beating Mission Mangal, but more about that later.

Otherwise, the other major openers of 2019 were much below Sooryavanshi, be it Dabangg 3 (Rs24.5 crore), Saaho (Rs24.4 crore), Kalank (Rs21.6 crore) or Kesari (Rs21.06 crore). To think of it, each of these was a much hyped product too, and saw a 'normal release' in 'normal times'.

Well, so that was about 2019, and if one looks at 34 months time period from January 2019 and November 2021, Sooryavanshi finds itself in the fourth place.

Now if one goes further back in time to exactly three years back, i.e., November 8, 2018, when Thugs of Hindostan had released, it would further bring things in perspective. This was the day when the Aamir Khan starrer had emerged as the first film ever in the history of Indian films to register a half century on the first day itself. The score had read Rs50.75 crore, which had set the platform for other biggies to follow.

Looking at this, then between November 8, 2018, and November 5, 2021, three years have elapsed and only four films have done better business than Sooryavanshi. These are War, Thugs of Hindostan, Bharat and Mission Mangal.

This is remarkable, given the background of Sooryavanshi's release: 50% occupancy rule in key territories like Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, night curfews in some parts of the country, general apprehension among audiences to venture out due to COVID, lack of awareness among a segment of audiences around whether the film is indeed arriving only in theatres (and not on OTT) - Sooryavanshi had to fight quite a few battles.

However, one of the major ones was in the days leading up to the film's release when conflict around revenue sharing played right till late Thursday night, hence holding advance booking. Had that not been the case, at least the morning and afternoon shows would have been much better for Sooryavanshi, hence allowing it to comfortably go past Mission Mangal total.

Sooryavanshi may actually be bigger than the numbers indicate. It has not just beaten the pandemic, it has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the last three years. Day 1 earnings show the film has brought people back into theatres, now all it needs to do is keep the momentum on.

Top-10 Day One grossers of the last 3 years:

War - Rs53.35 crore - October 2, 2019 (Gandhi Jayanti release)

Thugs of Hindostan - Rs50.75 crore - November 8, 2018 (Diwali release)

Bharat - Rs42.30 crore -  June 5, 2019 (Eid release)

Mission Mangal - Rs29.16 crore - August 5, 2019 (Independence Day release)

Sooryavanshi - Rs26.29 crore - November 5, 2021 (Diwali release)

Dabangg 3 - Rs24.5 crore - December 20, 2019

Saaho - Rs24.4 crore - August 30, 2019

Kalank - Rs21.6 crore - April 17, 2019

Kesari - Rs21.06 crore - March 21, 2019

Simmba - Rs20.72 crore - December 28, 2018

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.
Tags: #Action film #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood recovery #Box Office #Business of Bollywood #Day 1 collections #Hindi film #Hindi film business #Rohit Shetty #Sooryavanshi
first published: Nov 6, 2021 10:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.