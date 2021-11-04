Akshay Kumar: “I have released so many movies with their own pressures...but 'Sooryavanshi' is in a league of its own”

Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi', releasing in theatres on November 5, 2021.

Eighteen months after it was originally supposed to release, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is all set for a global launch tomorrow (November 5, 2021), with a record count of screens in India.

For Akshay Kumar, the man of all seasons, it has been a long wait.

Of course, Akshay Kumar's film BellBottom released in theatres in August 2021. But Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is different. While Maharashtra theatres had remained closed back then, they are open now. Plus, a flurry of releases is lined up after Sooryavanshi. Industry insiders say that in addition to the money riding on them, such big releases are also shouldering the extra responsibility of bringing audiences across India back into the theatres after the pandemic.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar spoke about theatres reopening, the entertainment quotient in 'Sooryavanshi' and more. Excerpts:

Theatres opening across the country and a big film of yours potentially kickstarting the business for Bollywood. An exhilarating moment, isn’t it?

Exhilarating for movie goers, that’s for sure (smiles). As for me, I don’t have enough fingers to cross! All eyes are on this for so many reasons; for its action, masala, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Katrina (Kaif), and most importantly, for kickstarting cinemas post-Covid.

It’s a really big and crucial time for our fraternity right now. It's bigger than any of my own hopes and dreams right now. This moment affects us all in the Hindi film industry; the stronger we open, the stronger the next one can open. Sooryavanshi will have a ripple effect, and we are all hoping it makes waves for everyone.

That's a lot of responsibility. Does it ever get a bit overwhelming?

Overwhelming is just the beginning of how this feels. I am hugely grateful for the positivity surrounding us and the good wishes from so many. I have released so many movies by now, all with their own pressures and expectations, but this one is in a league of its own. To feel the responsibility to carry not only my movie but everyone else’s movies after me is a kind of heavy weight I have never carried before. But there is no other movie I would rather carry on my shoulders through this pensive storm than Sooryavanshi. If I was a young man/woman that had been denied access to cinemas for 18 months, this is the movie to storm the gates and celebrate with my family and friends. I am proud, no matter what happens, and the rest is already written in the stars.

Coming to the film, you take on terrorists all over again after 'Holiday' and 'Baby'. Tell us about the masala and the entertainment quotient of 'Sooryavanshi'?

Well that’s something you are going to have to experience live at the cinemas... there’s quite literally all the masala anyone needs. There is not a box that hasn’t been ticked; from action, to romance, to charm, to charisma for all ages and races to enjoy. I am going to leave the rest of the excitement to everyone’s imagination, but not for long, as it’s all set to be unveiled.

The kind of action incorporated in the film, it required you to do some dare devil stunts; something you were doing after a long time. I guess once a khiladi, always a khiladi, isn’t it?

Apparently so (smiles). Though I wouldn’t say it’s been that long. I have never ventured too far from my action days. This film wouldn’t have been possible if I hadn’t kept up my hunger for stunts for all these years. But I tell you what, this was something else; such a great action team with big dreams, I felt so at home.

What was different for me this time was when I was up there, and I mean up there hanging from a helicopter with bare hands, I looked down and my daughter was on set watching me. I remember doing this before fatherhood many years ago, and this time, instead of thinking about the camera, all I thought about was making her feel proud and showing her that Daddy’s grip is what got me where I am today. Years have passed, so much has changed but these hands more than anything are what changed my entire family’s lives. No matter how smart one needs to be in life, having a strong grip is just as crucial, because quite frankly, I wouldn’t be here without it.

The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Singham and Simmba. The cop universe is getting bigger. How is the energy rubbing off on each other?

You know what, I wish Bollywood created more films with multiple heroes. There is literally nothing like being on set with these guys, it’s the same as when I used to work with Salman (Khan) or Saif (Ali Khan) or John (Abraham) or Suniel (Shetty).

The energy, the banter and the nonstop stories just makes every day so much more enjoyable. As much as people may think there’s competition in film industry, there really isn’t any, as per me. Compete to make the movie better by all means, but there can never be competition between actors; we are all only as lucky as our last release anyway. Also, let’s face it; everyone has phases, it doesn’t necessarily mean anyone is any better. He or she is just luckier I believe.

Do good scripts come your way automatically, or is it that you get all kinds but have a knack for choosing the good ones and making quick decisions? Asking because practically no one else in the industry works on so many films simultaneously, and that too across genres.

I think scripts are created with certain actors in mind, but that’s not the rule, there are always exceptions. I have been incredibly lucky throughout my career to have been offered not only the amount of scripts but also the array of genres and stories to be told.

It’s the scripts that excite me the most nowadays. I remember when I was young, it was all about the action director, location and heroine that used to make me want to act. Now I can’t wait to go home from my meetings with the fullest chest bursting to tell my wife the script I am holding.

Is it luck? Who knows. Are my choices of films bringing more diverse scripts to the industry? Who knows. But what I do believe in is that a movie can only ever be as strong as its writer. You can have the actors, you can have the locations, you can have the big budget, but without script, screenplay and dialogues, you might as well just call it a picnic, because with all the special effects in the world, you can’t tell a story without a heart.

What’s the one key factor that still makes you hungry to work so hard and aggressively, especially in the last few years?

Good people. That’s what makes me work hard. Good people needing jobs, good people trying hard, good people breaking barriers, good people showing up against all odds, good people making a difference. Good people do good things. These are just some of the reasons I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to stop or slow down till good people don’t want or need me any more.

Single screens were particularly hard hit over the last 18 months. What’s the promise that you are making to them with 'Sooryavanshi'?

I can only promise them that I have done my best, and giving you my best, and I will keep coming back. I will never stop trying to bring in the crowds at the very screens that made me who I am today. They stood by my movies all these years. All I can do is keep making films for them till all their seats are filled and every box of popcorn is sold. All I can say right now is good luck everyone.