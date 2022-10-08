Box office collections: No warm welcome for 'Goodbye', 'Vikram Vedha' collections slide

Rashmika Mandanna in 'Goodbye'. The film made around Rs 1 crore on opening day.

Even before welcoming Goodbye to theatres, audiences have said 'goodbye' to the film. There were hardly any audiences for the family drama, when it opened on Friday. Even if you take into account that the film was primarily geared towards multiplex audiences and not single screens, it was a disappointing turnout for an Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna film. As a result, just Rs 1 crore* came for the film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen), on Day 1.

For comparison, consider that PS-1 (Hindi), Badhaai Do, Rashtra Kavach Om, Jhund (also starring Amitabh Bachchan), HIT - The First Case, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, Dhokha Round D Corner and Major (Hindi) all did better business on their opening day, collecting Rs 1-2 crore each.

Following the release of Goodbye, critics suggested that the film should have taken a direct-to-OTT route. But hindsight is 20:20.

Another film which was expected to do well in theatres is Vikram Vedha. Adapted from the Tamil by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and was reviewed as having the scale, size, and storyline that have become the requisites of success in theatres today. However, ticket sales after the first week totalled just Rs 58.57 crore, with the second Friday bringing in Rs 2.54 crore.

With box office collections of Rs 61.11 crore till now, Vikram Vedha is not expected to make it into the 100 Crore Club. This, despite the fact that Goodbye hasn't given it much competition, nor is coming Friday's release Doctor G looking very threatening. Of course, all of that matters only if the film in question is doing well. When the business is low there as it is, competition or not doesn't matter.

Ditto for PS-1 (Hindi), which is collected Rs 15 crore* after eight days in theatres. In Tamil Nadu and with target audiences globally, the film in Tamil is doing blockbuster business. At the time of release, it had seemed that the hype for the film was minimal and hence no one really knew how much would it open to. However that's the magic if cinema, as for the target audience this much hype was good enough to warrant a clear blockbuster in the making.

While in the south, the film will easily do business of over Rs 200 crore, the Hindi version could end up making Rs 20 crore, according to trade analysts. If things go really well, the Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan -1, directed by Mani Ratnam, could come quite close to the Rs 25 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited