Box office collections: 'JugJug Jeeyo' is among the Top5 Bollywood openers of 2022

Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

JugJugg Jeeyo, a Karan Johar production, made Rs 9.28 crore in ticket sales on Day 1 - it released in theatres on Friday (June 24, 2022). Director Raj Mehta's film may have missed a Rs 10-crore opening by a whisker, but it did manage to become one of the Top 5 openers of the first half of 2022.

An all-Punjabi affair with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film took an expectedly good start in Delhi NCR, and that's where the bulk of the audiences lie.

Since the film is set in a Punjabi household and has the kind of jokes and moments that are relevant to people in this part of the country, there were evening and night shows that went houseful in several properties. The same can't be said about the rest of the country, though it wasn't a dud in other centres either.

Ticket sales on Saturday were seeing an improvement over the Friday numbers. Bollywood analysts says collections are expected to be upwards of Rs 15 crore on Sunday, and breach Rs 35 crore for the entire first weekend. From there, it will all depend on what kind of hold the film manages to have from Monday. (Once the dipstick for how a movie would do over its lifetime, Day 1 and Weekend 1 earnings are becoming less dependable as a predictor since the Covid pandemic hit.)

In a year which has seen so many films bomb in theatres, JugJugg Jeeyo has found a spot amongst the Top-5 openers among original Hindi content. The other four top openers in this list are:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 14.11 crore

Bachchan Pandey - Rs 13.25 crore

Samrat Prithviraj - Rs 10.70 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs 10.50 crores

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film has managed to collect Rs 185 crore so far. A bonafide blockbuster, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is now set well as a franchise and one now waits to see when does the announcement come in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and what would be the director-actor composition for that. Will it be Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan again? Let's wait and watch.

As for last week's release Nikamma, it has ended its run in one week. With lifetime collections under the Rs 2 crore mark, the Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty starrer is an unfortunate flop at the box office. It didn't take a start, couldn't gain momentum over the weekend and then went down during the weekdays. The Sabbir Khan directed film is set to have an early OTT release for itself.

This Friday will see the release of Rocketery - The Nambi Effect and Om - The Battle Within. Rocketery, a drama set around space operations and a man wronged, marks the directorial debut of Madhavan - he is also producing the film and is playing the lead role in it.

In Om, Aditya Roy Kapur returns a little over two years after his theatrical release Malang and OTT releases Ludo and Sadak 2. The Ahmed Khan and ZEE Studios film presents him in a massy action avatar.