English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards

    Anoushka Shankar was also the first Indian musician to perform at the ceremony in 2005, served as a presenter in 2016 and performed for the second time in 2021.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
    Anoushka Shankar (Photo by Laura Lewis)

    Anoushka Shankar (Photo by Laura Lewis)

    Composer and sitarist Anoushka Shankar is set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 5.

    The sitar player will perform the song "Udhero Na" alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab from his new album 'Vulture Prince'. The track is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at this year's Grammys.

    Shankar's latest album 'Between Us' with Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago has also been nominated for the Best Global Music Album, making her the first Indian female musician to receive two Grammy nods in one year.

    "I'm genuinely over the moon to be performing at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony for the third time. This time I'm excited to share the stage with the wonderful Arooj Aftab, playing her beautiful song 'Udhero Na'.