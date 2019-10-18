Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 4 set to be Sajid Nadiadwala’s hattrick of biggies after Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore

2019 is turning out to be truly eventful for Sajid Nadiadwala. He has already delivered two major biggies in the form of Super 30 and Chhichhore and is now gearing up for the release of Housefull 4. For the producer who clearly has the best success rate in the industry today other than Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, he is ensuring that Housefull 4 emerges as the biggest money spinner ever to be coming from his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson.

So far, the biggest grosser ever by Sajid Nadiadwala is Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2. Incidentally, the filmmaker also debuted as a director with this action comedy that went on to amass a huge Rs 232 crore. Next in line is Baaghi 2, which was Tiger Shroff’s highest grosser at Rs 166 crore before War happened, which is cruising towards the Rs 300-crore club.

While Sajid Nadiadwala has been continuously delivering box office biggies, 2019 is special. Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 had been delayed by a few months for release and not many would have pegged its lifetime to go much beyond the Rs 100 crore mark. However, it managed to win critical acclaim as well as commercial success, hence coming close to Rs 150 crore in its lifetime run.

While Super 30 was still a bit offbeat in its theme and narrative, Chhichhore was relatively more commercial. However, it had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead who was coming after the disaster of Sonchiriya behind him, which couldn’t even see a double digit lifetime for itself. Still, Sajid made sure that he promoted Chhichhore like an event film, no less. His conviction in the film paid off, which not just resulted in Nadiadwala Grandson enjoy a major superhit to its name but also add a bonafide Rs 150 crore club biggie to its repertoire.

However, Rs 150 crore is not something that would please the enterprising producer much who is pretty much hands on when it comes to the making of films from his production house. Considering the fact that Housefull 4 is the biggest comedy ever to have come out of the Indian film industry and has a massive starcast to its name, at least Rs 200 crore lifetime is the expectation that one has from the Akshay Kumar-led affair.

So far, indications are that the reincarnation comedy will reach there. The promo has been appreciated while the song ‘Bala’ is a worldwide rage with a chartbuster tag attached to it. The entire marketing and promotion machinery is ensuring that Housefull 4 justifies the event release that it is enjoying on Diwali and hence records are pretty much in sight when it comes to the opening over the weekend.