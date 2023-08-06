Adah Sharma and newcomer Prem Parrijaa on their web-series Commando

Adah Sharma and Prem Parrijaa will be seen in web-series Commando on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11

Adah Sharma is a veteran of the Commando universe, having featured in the movies Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019). She now reprises her role as Inspector Bhavana Reddy in the Web-series Commando that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11. Besides a new format for the action drama, Prem Parrijaa makes his debut in creator and director Vipul A Shah’s series as Virat, as a highly trained commando. Vidyut Jammwal headlined the film trilogy, and now Parrijaa takes over the mantle.

Sharma and Parrijaa shared details of the new action-packed series. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Adah, you're the Commando veteran here. What was it like to move from being in two of the movies to now being a part of the series?

Whenever there's a Commando series or movie being made, Bhavana Reddy will always be ready. When they told me they were doing this show, I was clear that I didn’t want anyone else to play Bhavana Reddy, so I had to do it. Then I asked who is playing Commando and they told me this new boy has been cast. So, I asked the most important question — does he like animals? Once I heard that he does, I signed on without reading the script or contract. This is exactly the event flow that happened.

Prem, this is your acting debut. How did you land the part?

First, it’s true that I love animals. I have two rescues of my own. As for landing the role, it's dumb luck and the prayers of my family and my friends. I have been wanting to become an actor since I was 11 years old, living in a modest household in Odisha, where I grew up. At 11 years old, I told my parents that I want to become an actor. For a middle-class person, and at that time in Odisha, there were only three careers — doctor, engineer or IAS officer. My family was very supportive. I did a lot of theatre; I went to Delhi and did theatre there. Then I came to Mumbai and I worked behind the camera as an associate director for a really long time to understand how films are made. I just practised my action, my acting every day. And one day, I saw this flyer on Instagram, for an open audition for an actor who is physically fit, with some background in martial arts. So, I applied and a month or so later, I got called into casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office and I was taken to meet Vipul Shah. He said you will do Commando, and I was in tears, because I had been waiting for this all my life.

Commando films have set a benchmark for action. What was the preparation and training like for the show?

Parrijaa: The biggest prep for the action was done by the producers and the team when they enlisted action director Andy Long (Commando 3, Liger), who is fantastic. We had long rehearsals with him. It was not easy. Nothing about shooting an action project is easy. But it was smooth because you just have to follow what Andy sir says. It was great. Even before we started rehearsals, we discussed Virat’s intention Virat while he's in combat. This was important for an actor to understand. If there is violence, it's with a purpose, and if he decides to kill, there is no way out. We were clear that we wanted to establish a style of action, which is extremely raw, extremely real. I've done all the stunts myself. Whatever I can do, that is what we've done.

Sharma: I think people behind the camera don't really get enough credit. But in an action thing, it's entirely the person who's choreographing your action who is to be credited. Action is like a dance, but here, if you miss one step, you might have a broken nose. You have to be very careful. So, if you've done one thing wrong, if you've gotten a little distracted at that point, you can break something. The action and stunt team take such good care of you. I’ve worked with Andy before on Commando 3 and I knew his team. They're so good. They prep really well and they make it so much fun to work with them. They also make these very unique action set-pieces. For example, in this show, we are using objects from real life, like I’m using a dupatta and a telephone during the action, and there's a lot of real stuff being used in the action gag. Creative action is wonderful to watch.

What was the toughest part of filming the show?

Sharma: My character has this sarcastic sense of humour, which is done with a straight face. She's nonchalant and cool. But when you're doing action, you can't be nonchalant and cool. You have to be intense. So, in the middle of an intense action scene, I'm giving these one-liners and throwing casual nonchalance. That was challenging to balance.

Parrijaa: I found two things really tough. The first thing was that we were shooting at sub-zero temperatures and because I am ‘the hero’, I was wearing just a half sleeve T-shirt or a light jacket while the camera team, hair and makeup people are all in big jackets and everything. And my guys would ask me, 'are you cold?' It was freezing. The other tough thing was balancing Virat’s commando life with his personal life and off-duty life. Virat is not someone who is just going from mission to mission. He has a well-rounded life of his own. You will see his vulnerable side too through his relationship with his friends, his mother, etc. It was really difficult for me to channel into that while keeping the raw intensity alive. But that is what real life — we are angry at some point; at other times we are emotional and broken. An action hero with a softer side is what sets Virat apart. Balancing that out with the actual hero image was very difficult.