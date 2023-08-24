10 most anticipated games of 2023, from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Black Myth Wukong

Ara: History Untold promises to give a turn-based strategy experience where you can rewrite our world’s history as you know it. (Photo: Screen grab/ YouTube/ Xbox)

The biggest in-person gaming expo, Gamescom kicked off at Cologne, Germany, this week and the world was treated to exclusive firsts and new looks at some of the most amazing upcoming games. Here's our pick of top 10 trailers and announcements that you need to know about from Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Without wasting any time, Sledgehammer Games and Activision bring the sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Attendees and viewers got an exclusive look at the campaign mission which boasted its unparalleled lighting and weather effects to bring alive an immersive hostile situation experience. One thing’s for certain, Call Of Duty’s cutscene game only seems to get stronger with each iteration.

Ara: History Untold

Geoff Kieghly as a host is no stranger to bringing in the little surprises that stay with you. Ara: History Untold is one of them. For long-term Civilization fans, this is an instant hook. Ara promises to give a turn-based strategy experience where you can rewrite our world’s history as you know it. Misplace iconic monuments and bring your ruling principles to the table with Ara: History Untold.

Mortal Kombat 1

Easily contending for the throne of the most anticipated games of the year, Mortal Kombat 1 brought out its goriest reveal yet with the iconic queen, Sindel, taking the lead. Proudly throwing out homages peppered with new mechanics, Mortal Kombat 1 promises to be a brutal entertainer for years to come.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The contentious Cyberpunk 2077 returns with its long-awaited game overhaul. The close-to-release Phantom Liberty aims to completely cleanse the game of the mistakes at launch and give a fresh experience that really keeps players hooked. Opening Night Live gave us a 3 minute rundown of this upcoming expansion and the world couldn’t be more stoked. New weapons, skill trees, vehicular combat and more, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is all set to give the game a fresh start.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Perhaps a less expected yet a definite head-turner at the showcase was Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game. Developed by Saber and Focus Entertainment, Expeditions is all about managing load and planning the terrain ahead before setting off for your destination. Those of you who loved Snowrunner will be quick to guess what this game has to offer with its clever use of recon, anchor and winch.

Nightingale

Fans of games like The Forest, here’s your next PVE (player versus environment) experience. Nightingale looks absolutely stunning, with cutting-edge graphics, intriguing enemies, hazardous dungeons and of course, delicious base building opportunities. The access system for different areas is still a mystery but surely one to change things up a little in the genre.

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place

It’s incredible how far a classic game such as Alan Wake has come. Having seen the gorgeous trailer dropped at Gamescom 2023, we’re certain that Sam Lake’s latest story is going to keep us on our toes while scratching our heads. We can’t wait to dive into the weird, creepy world of Alan Wake 2.

Tekken 8

It’s been a minute since we got some Tekken 8 news and Gamescom 2023 seemed the fitting medium to throw its punches. Introducing its unusual new single player modes as well as boasting its large initial roster, Tekken 8 is paving its way to an early 2024 release with a whole new story.

Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss brought out the big guns with a trailer that seemed too good to be true. Crimson Desert, is a promising new RPG that offers every RPG fan’s dream content, all packed nicely into a wholesome experience. Stunning visuals, raids, fishing, horseback combat, bounty side quests, crime and honour, pet dogs, cuddle cats, the list goes on. A game that could be a saga on its own, Crimson Desert unfortunately doesn’t have a release date yet but is living rent free in our minds till it arrives.

Black Myth: Wukong

Chinese developer Game Science first revealed Black Myth: Wukong, the upcoming action RPG, almost two years ago and has been on every gamer’s wish list since. Reportedly a souls-like game, Black Myth: Wukong had all eyes on its methodical combat paired with a catchy song that kept the tempo of the gameplay visuals going. Unfortunately, we’re still going to have to wait a bit for a concrete release date.