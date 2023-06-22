Elon Musk-Zuckerberg ‘cage match' challenge unleashes meme fest

A meme featuring Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. (Image credit: @greg16676935420/Twitter)

After Elon Musk’s challenged Mark Zuckerberg for a “cage match” and following the Meta chief accepting the challenge, memes took over social media as the not-so-casual banter between the billionaires become one of the biggest talking points on the internet.

With “Zuck” taking a spot in Twitter top trends, users unleashed memes featuring Zuckerberg and Musk, who owns Twitter.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Elon Musk tweeted in response to a report on Meta launching a potential rival to Twitter.

In a savage comeback, Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram Stories: “Send me location”.

Zuckerberg, 39, is trained in the Brazilian marital art of jiu-jitsu and has even won medals.

Here is a look at memes on Elon Musk-Zuckerberg ‘cage match':

Who: Musk vs Zuck

Where: Vegas Octagon

Date: TBD https://t.co/Kfi3ZHaeHo pic.twitter.com/8PCWk0sKee

— Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) June 22, 2023

Several posts feature Zuckerberg and Musk inside a metal cage.



Mark Zuckerberg just accepted Elon’s invite for a cage match. Choose your fighter. Elon at 6’2” vs Zuck at 5’8” pic.twitter.com/J9TFHsRbqt

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 22, 2023



Elon vs Zuck in a cage match Who are you betting on? pic.twitter.com/r9TYAUS5eQ

— gaut (@0xgaut) June 22, 2023

Musk had claimed in a podcast last year that he was trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly” when he was a boy.



Elon vs. Zuck who wins? pic.twitter.com/zlrHve4xRy

— The Best of Live Audio (@BestLiveAudio) June 22, 2023

This is not the first time Musk is taking on Mark Zuckerberg.

In a separate tweet, Elon Musk took a jibe at Zuckerberg by referring to the infamous incident when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama asked a young boy in India to suck his tongue. Musk was reacting to a report on Meta developing a micro-blogging platform to rival Twitter. According to the report, the social media giant will rope in global personalities like Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama as early members of the new platform.

“Zuck my tongue” Musk tweeted, choosing to use a tongue emoji instead of the word. The Twitter chief had used the same expression earlier this month, reacting to a similar report.