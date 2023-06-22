'Zuck my tongue': Elon Musk's Dalai Lama jibe at Zuckerberg

Billionaire Elon Musk took a jibe at Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg by referring to the infamous incident when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama asked a young boy to suck his tongue. Musk was reacting to a report on Meta developing a micro-blogging platform to rival Twitter. According to the report, the social media giant will rope in global personalities like Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama as early members of the new platform.

“Zuck my tongue,” Musk tweeted, choosing to use a tongue emoji instead of the word. The Twitter chief had used the same expression earlier this month, reacting to a similar report.

The Dalai Lama, 87, had received huge backlash in April over his video with the young boy, forcing him to issue an apology.

Meta, the parent firm of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to build a standalone text-based content app that will support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol powering Twitter rival Mastodon and other federated apps, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

According to a report in The Verge, which managed to obtain a secret internal presentation made by Meta executives, the new app, codenamed “Project92”, will theoretically allow Instagram users to carry over their followers to the new one, and any app that supports ActivityPub.

A lot of celebrities and influencers have reportedly agreed to throw their weight behind the app including, DJ Slime, Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama. The app began development in January and the company will make the app available, "as soon as we can".