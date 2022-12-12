Elon Musk threatens to sue Twitter employees for leaking info to media: Report

Elon Musk reportedly wrote in the email that some Twitter employees were acting in a manner contrary to the company's interests.

Elon Musk has allegedly threatened to sue Twitter employees for leaking confidential information to the press, reports claimed.

Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of news website Platformer said she has a copy of the email but didn't post the document online because "Twitter is doing everything it can to catch sources". In the email, Schiffer claimed, Musk is asking employees to sign a pledge indicating they've understood his stand.

According to Schiffer, Musk wrote in the email: "As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA (non-disclosure agreement)."



As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA. 1/

— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

"This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages."

Elon Musk reportedly added in the email that while occasional slip-ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves."

Employees had to respond to the email by 5 pm on December 10.

Read more: Twitter to sell extra office equipment: furniture, beer dispensers, pizza ovens and more

The development comes amid lawsuits filed against Twitter by former employees accusing it of various unfair practices following their dismissals. An Irland-based senior Twitter executive has even secured a temporary high court injunction preventing the social media firm from firing her.