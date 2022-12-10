Twitter to sell extra office equipment: furniture, beer dispensers, pizza ovens and more

(Image credit: Heritage Global Partners,)

Twitter is selling off memorabilia, a host of kitchen appliances and workout equipment from its San Francisco headquarters at a big auction scheduled next month.

Bidding will open on January 17 for over 200 "surplus office assets", including chairs, desks and coffee makers, said Heritage Global Partners, who will handle the auction.

Also on sale are a Twitter bird statue and a planter shaped like an "@".

Kitchen appliances were advertised in abundance. A pizza bake oven, beer dispenser and automatic slicer are just some of the goods up for grabs.

Laser projectors, Apple desktops and 55-inch digital whiteboards and numerous other sophisticated gadgets are also up for auction.

So is Twitter selling off its equipment because of financial trouble? Heritage Global Partners say no.

“They’ve sold for 44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," a representative for the company told Fortune magazine.

"So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron," they added.

Under Elon Musk, the appearance of Twitter HQ is changing, in line with its new work culture. Photos have emerged online of conference rooms being converted into bedrooms and sofas set up as beds, indicating that many employees are spending nights at the office.

Musk has often said he himself crashes at the Twitter HQ.



There are also multiple pictures of sofas set up as beds. Clearly lots of staff have been sleeping at Twitter pic.twitter.com/fN7zm9KZzI

— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

The arrangements have drawn the attention of authorities.

Under Musk, working at Twitter has reportedly become much more gruelling. He has given employees an ultimatum: commit to a hardcore work culture or leave -- an approach that calls to mind his leadership at Tesla, SpaceX and other companies.