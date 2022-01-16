Elon Musk shares Wikipedia post on 'grape', sparks speculation of 'grapecoin'

Elon Musk, who was named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, had in October, reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Elon Musk is no stranger to leaving people entertained, and at times bewildered, on Twitter. Sunday saw him return to Twitter for just that.

The CEO of Tesla Motors shared a photo of a Wikipedia page on grape. You read that right.

The tweet, dripping in sarcasm, has made Musk's followers wonder if it is a cryptic announcement for "grapecoin".

.



Grape coin to the moon January 16, 2022



.



omg this is grape coin go guys goooo — mesh (@fine_mesh) January 16, 2022



This also comes days after Musk's announcement on Friday that Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the dogecoin. The five-word tweet by billionaire Elon Musk led to a massive jump in the value of meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Read more: 5 times Elon Musk's tweets had us scratching our heads in 2021



Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Dogecoin, which seems to have inspired "grapecoin", is a cryptocurrency created as a "joke", making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. Made by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, it is considered both the first "meme coin", and, more specifically, the first "dog coin".

Earlier too, Musk's tweets on the in the past, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto", have helped the meme coin soar 5,859 per cent over 2021, according to data from Coinbase website.

Musk, who was named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, had in October, reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. He closely watches the cryptocurrency space and tweets his observations regularly.