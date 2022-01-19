MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

“There won’t be enough people for Mars”: Elon Musk flags “population collapse”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also the founder of aerospace company SpaceX, has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Elon Musk has described

Elon Musk has described "population collapse" as "potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilisation". This is despite the UN projecting in 2019 that the global population would increase by 2 billion in the next 30 years.


Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has again expressed concern about “population collapse”, saying that if there are not enough people for Earth, there certainly will not be enough for Mars.

Musk, who is also the founder of aerospace company SpaceX, has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars.

The billionaire believes that settling humans on other planets could preserve the civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm. Making life multi-planetary is the founding principle of SpaceX.

In a series of tweets on January 18, Musk said the world should be much more worried about “population collapse”.

Close

Related stories

“UN projections are utter nonsense,” the billionaire claimed. “Just multiply last year’s births by life expectancy. Given downward trend in birth rate, that is best case unless reversed.”

In 2019, the United Nations had said that the world’s population was expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years.

The World Population Prospects 2019 had concluded that the global population could reach its peak around the end of the current century at nearly 11 billion.

The United Nations had added that though global population continued to increase, growth rates across regions were different.

“The new population projections indicate that nine countries will make up more than half the projected growth of the global population between now and 2050: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, the United Republic of Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States of America (in descending order of the expected increase),” UN had said.

But Musk has repeatedly spoken about the threat posed by “population collapse”.

In July 2021, the Tesla boss had tweeted about a Wall Street Journal report saying that as per early estimates, the total population of the United States grew 0.35 percent for the year ended July 1, 2020, the lowest ever documented, and growth was expected to remain near flat in 2021.

"Population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilisation," Musk had said in response.

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and the richest person in the world has seven children himself.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX #world population
first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.