Elon Musk announces break from Twitter days after boosting GameStop surge: Here's how netizens react

Industrialist Elon Musk, who recently emerged as the world's richest person, announced a break from Twitter on February 2. In the latest tweet on his verified handle, Musk said he would be "going off" the microblogging site for a while.

Musk, 49, announced the social media break days after his "Gamestonks" tweet was attributed to another surge in the stock of US video game retailer GameStop.



“When the world needed him most, he vanished” pic.twitter.com/kPXOut8B93

— Alpha Doge Investor (@yeawhataboutit) February 2, 2021



I lost $1,000 on $DOGE today so I’ll be needing hugs from anyone that sees this.

Hurry and move quick, this offer won’t last much longer! — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) February 2, 2021

Musk's decision of going off Twitter drew hilarious responses from the netizens. A number of Twitterati also referred to their "losses" on Dogecoin - the cryptocurrency about which Musk had been recently tweeting.

Musk's recent tweets on DOGE had drawn mixed reactions. While appearing in an interview on the Clubhouse app on January 31, he clarified that he is not a supporter of the cryptocurrency. His recent social media were "just meant to be jokes", he claimed.

Notably, Musk is one of the most followed personalities on Twitter. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has a total of 44.8 million followers on the microblogging site.

Despite his huge popularity, Musk is not new to taking breaks from social media. He had similarly left Twitter for a while in June 2020.