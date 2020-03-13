Eerie prophecy on coronavirus: Here is what Sylvia Browne predicted for 2020

An eerie prophecy on the coronavirus pandemic is trending online. Sylvia Browne, in her book - End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World, apparently predicted the outbreak.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely,” the book reads.

Until her death in 2013, Browne - as a psychic - had a huge following.

Interestingly, she also predicted that a bacterial infection resembling the 'flesh-eating disease' would arrive in 2010. According to her prediction, the disease was supposed to be ‘extremely contagious disease’. One may remember that the deadly outbreak of swine flu pandemic in 2009-19 killed around 575,000 people worldwide.

The book, available for purchase online, lines up a number of predictions for 2020, including the end of blindness and deafness. It also says that 2020 will mark the end of the stock market.

Follow our blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

“By 2020, we’ll see the end of IRAs, mutual funds, pension, and retirement plans, and yes, it’s true, the stock market,” it says.

Here are some of the other predictions for 2020:

- Sometime between 2008 and 2020, a sitting president will die in office of a heart attack. The vice president who assumes the presidency will declare war on North Korea in light of his accurate belief that the Asian country is in possession of weapons of mass destruction.

- 2020 will mark the end of the US presidency and the executive branch of the government. America will finally be fed up by then and leave it at that.

- By early 2020s, humans will reach an accord with extra-terrestrials.

- By late 2020s, people will start protecting themselves from terrorists. Unsafe air will become an increasingly urgent priority as technology advances, with the result that some will start living in domed cities.