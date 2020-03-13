Live now
Mar 13, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: British PM Boris Johnson calls PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 crisis
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic. About 74 cases have been confirmed in India so far.
India has reported 74 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital and some other places.
As the Centre and the states ramped up their efforts to tackle novel coronavirus, which has claimed at least 4,600 lives globally and affected nearly 125,293, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the countrymen not to panic and asserted that the government was fully vigilant.Catch the updates here:
Brazil's president tested for coronavirus
Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive
Indian Embassy sets up helplines to address queries on travel restrictions
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India’s first victim was a known case of Hypertension and Asthma: Health Ministry
The 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who happens to be the first reported death due to coronavirus in India, has died due to comorbidity, the Health Ministry has confirmed. At the same time, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19.
Read the full article here
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone a test for the new coronavirus after a top aide contracted the disease following a trip on which both met with Donald Trump, his son has said.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19
The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said late on March 12. "Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Indian Embassy sets up helplines to address queries on travel restrictions
The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
India on March 11 suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The deadly virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,600 lives and infected more than 124,330 people worldwide.(PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 to discuss the coordinated international efforts required to tackle the spread of deadly coronavirus.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates on that front from India and around the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates.