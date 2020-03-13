Coronavirus LIVE Updates: British PM Boris Johnson calls PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 crisis

India has reported 74 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital and some other places.

As the Centre and the states ramped up their efforts to tackle novel coronavirus, which has claimed at least 4,600 lives globally and affected nearly 125,293, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the countrymen not to panic and asserted that the government was fully vigilant.