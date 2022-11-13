'Eating testicles in jungle is only job worse than being UK chancellor’: Jeremy Hunt

UK Chancellor (Finance Minister) Jeremy Hunt

Eating testicles in the jungle is the only job worse than being chancellor of the exchequer, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has recently said.

The Finance Minister was referring to former health secretary Matt Hancock eating part of a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus on the television show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In the show, he also drank a glass of blended meal worms with a witchetty grub garnish and ate a fish eye, The Guardian reported.

Hancock described while eating the tip of a camel’s penis that it was “soft and crunchy” but he said the thought of eating a sheep’s vagina as “disgusting”.

Later, when the MP was served a cow’s anus, Hancock added: “The texture’s terrible and all the time you’re thinking about what you’re eating. I don’t recommend it as a main course.”

Commenting on this, Jeremy Hunt told Sunday Times: “I think eating testicles in the jungle is literally the only job in the world that’s worse than mine.”

Read more: UK's self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts

But there have been questions regarding why the former health secretary would go to such lengths on television. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson -- who had earlier participated in the show -- told the BBC he thought Hancock was on “a kind of journey of redemption”.

The MP was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking Covid social distancing rules by having an affair with his ministerial aide Gina Coladangelo.

In fact, Hancock has even said on the show: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”



Right Hon Matt Hancock eating a camel's penis on #ImACeleb in order to try and make himself relevant again. pic.twitter.com/gXHz2XnpN5

— Otto English (@Otto_English) November 11, 2022

But, his plan may have backfired as most Britons on Twitter are not impressed with his "feats".



My mother was in care during Covid. Later died. Had a socially distanced funeral. My father in law died in the pandemic. No funeral at all. But Matt Hancock, the guy who put the rules in - fell in love and so we should all stand round and clap him eating a camel's penis pic.twitter.com/068hVHjhNn — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 11, 2022





We've reached the stage where seeing a man eating a camel penis is seen as some kind of trade off for his role in the deaths of thousands of people.

The two are not equal. Truly. If you want to make a stand, turn it off. That's all these people understand. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) November 12, 2022

What do you think of the UK MP's efforts to seek forgiveness? Let us know in the comments below.