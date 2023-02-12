English
    'Save my cat first': Turkey student buried under rubble tells rescuers. Watch

    Turkey earthquake: The incident has won hearts on social media with many lauding the pet owner.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 12, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    The cat "Strawberry" was successfully rescued. (Screengrab from Reuters video)

    A student in Turkey who was buried under debris caused by the powerful earthquake earlier this week, had a condition for the rescuers who were trying to pull him out -- his cat "Strawberry" had to be saved first.


    Kerem Cetin's request was honoured and rescuers pulled out a rather reluctant and bewildered ginger white cat from the rubble before helping him.

    The incident has won hearts on social media with many lauding the pet owner in Turkey.