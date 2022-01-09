Dubai hotel breaks Guinness World Record, builds 54,740-glass champagne tower. Pics inside

The world’s largest drinking glass pyramid was built with 54,740 champagne glasses. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

To ring in the 2022, Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm and French fine winery Moët & Chandon joined hands to break a new world record.

They created the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid at the Maison’s star-studded Effervescence event series at WHITE Beach, Atlantis, The Palm.

The pyramid featured 54,740 champagne glasses and was over 27 feet tall and it took a team of people 55 hours, spread over five days, to create the structure, shared the hotel in an Instagram post.

“The record to beat is 50,116 glasses. So with a total of 54,740 glasses by Atlantis, The Palm Limited has achieved it,” an official from the Guinness World Record said.

“It was a freestanding three-sided solid Pyramid made complete from commercially-available drinking glasses. Each of the three pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in),” Guinness World Record confirmed on their site.

The glass pyramid remained in place until the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. All the glasses were then recycled by a local glassblower and transformed into refillable glassware for Atlantis, The Palm.

It took 54,740 glass coupes and over 55 man-hours to create this 8.23 metre high tower. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

The record-breaking attempt was part of Moët & Chandon’s Effervescence celebrations, a series of soirées set up in over 20 cities, including London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Moscow, Johannesburg and Mexico City throughout 2021/22.

Before announcing the record, ballerinas decorated in glitter and gold twirled around the 27-foot pyramid following the ceremonious pouring.