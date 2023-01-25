English
    Doomsday Clock moved 90 seconds to midnight - closest ever to 'end of the world'

    The closer the Doomsday Clock is to midnight, the greater the perceived threat to the world. The clock has been adjusted 24 times since its inception in 1947.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    The Doomsday Clock is now set at 90 seconds to midnight. (Image: francoisdm/Twitter)

    The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic representation of the likelihood of a global catastrophe, such as nuclear war, climate change, or other major threats to humanity, was moved 90 seconds to midnight this year, the closest it has ever been to the “end of the world” due to what the scientists say “largely but not exclusively” for the Russian war in Ukraine.

    It is maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a non-profit organization of scientists and experts. The climate change crisis as well as health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the clock being turned forward.

    The closer the clock is to midnight, the greater the perceived threat to the world. The clock has been adjusted 24 times – seven times forward and 17 times backward - since its inception in 1947, 76 years ago.

    “We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality,” Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in the announcement on Tuesday.