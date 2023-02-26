Dilbert creator Scott Adams’ racist tirade and previous controversies

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert.

Cartoonist Scott Adams' racist tirade on YouTube has led to several major American newspapers dropping his popular comic strip Dilbert.

During an episode of his show -- Real Coffee with Scott Adams -- earlier this week, he referred to Black Americans as a "hate group" and encouraged segregation.

Adams was discussing the results of a conservative organisation's poll, that claimed nearly half of African-Americans disagreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people -- according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll -- that’s a hate group,” the cartoonist said.

He advised white Americans to "get the hell away from Black people".

Soon after Adams' comments, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and the USA Today Network announced the end of their association with him.

This isn't the first time Adams and his comic strip have landed in trouble.

In 2022, Dilbert-- a satirical exploration of white collar jobs -- was cancelled by 77 newspapers for its anti-woke content.

One of the cartoon's plotlines included a Black employee who "identified as white". In other instances, there were jokes about gay and non-binary persons.

“All of the wokeness and anything that permeated from environmental, social and governance (ESG)…so that stuff made its way into the business world, and then, it became proper content for Dilbert," Adams had told Fox Business in an interview.

Adams has been a supporter of Donald Trump and the Republicans and uses inflammatory language in his tweets.

Ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections, he claimed it was likely that Republicans would be "hunted down" and killed if Joe Biden were to win.

In 2016, he alleged that Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign was instigating deaths threats to bloggers like him.