Louis Vuitton owner’s daughter to be Dior CEO. 10 points about Delphine Arnault

Delphine Arnault is one of the five children of Bernard Arnault.

Delphine Arnault, daughter of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has been named by her father to head Dior, his LVMH luxury empire's second-largest brand, as part of a major reshuffle at the luxury fashion house. She will become CEO of Dior perfume and fashion house, LVMH said in a statement. The 73-year-old, who beat Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man, said the appointment of Delphine as head of Christian Dior Couture is the "continuation of a career of excellence in fashion and leather goods".