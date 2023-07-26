Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads. Schools closed in Noida

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the surrounding national capital region on Wednesday morning. The rainfall came after several days of stifling heat and brought some welcome respite to residents. However, waterlogged roads and traffic woes are expected to become a problem, and the Noida administration has already declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday (July 26).
Visuals shared on social media show the impact of Delhi rains. The ITO road, among Delhi’s busiest areas in terms of traffic, saw waterlogging on Wednesday morning. A video shared by news agency ANI shows slow-moving traffic on the road.
#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging situation on ITO road after rain lashes parts of national capital. pic.twitter.com/aGn8XecqQD
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
Heavy water logging in Mayur vihar #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/d8vw2dA1yv
— Mini Manoj (@ManojMini) July 26, 2023
Some Delhi residents welcomed the rain as the weather took a pleasant turn
It's raining from last 30 minutes , weather become awesome #DelhiRains। #tuesdayvibe #MarkTuan #coldplaydublin pic.twitter.com/0uU4IbF6Ej
— The rulers (@Therulers753063) July 26, 2023
Long roads and this rain #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UdSCtiBdPo
— PP (@pulkitpandey007) July 25, 2023
The Indian Meteorological Department expects moderate rainfall in the city till Friday. It has issued a yellow alert for Delhi.
Schools shut down in Noida
As parts of Delhi-NCR experienced waterlogging after the downpour, schools in Noida were shut for the day.
All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.
"Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said, according to news agency PTI.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!