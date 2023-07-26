English
    Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads. Schools closed in Noida

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the surrounding national capital region on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in some areas.

    July 26, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
    Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the surrounding national capital region on Wednesday morning. The rainfall came after several days of stifling heat and brought some welcome respite to residents. However, waterlogged roads and traffic woes are expected to become a problem, and the Noida administration has already declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday (July 26).


    Visuals shared on social media show the impact of Delhi rains. The ITO road, among Delhi’s busiest areas in terms of traffic, saw waterlogging on Wednesday morning. A video shared by news agency ANI shows slow-moving traffic on the road.


    Another video on Twitter shows waterlogging in the Mayur Vihar area.

    Some Delhi residents welcomed the rain as the weather took a pleasant turn


    The Indian Meteorological Department expects moderate rainfall in the city till Friday. It has issued a yellow alert for Delhi.

    Schools shut down in Noida

    As parts of Delhi-NCR experienced waterlogging after the downpour, schools in Noida were shut for the day.

    All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.

    "Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said, according to news agency PTI.

