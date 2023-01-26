Republic Day 2023: For the first time, 105mm field gun used for 21-gun salute. Watch

Republic Day 2023: 105mm field gun being used used for the 21-gun salute. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

This Republic Day, the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-gun salute was replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year. This is also the first time that only made-in-India weapon systems were showcased during the Republic Day parade.



During a press interaction earlier, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Major General Bhavnish Kumar had said, “We are transitioning towards indigenisation” and the “time is not far when all are equipment will be ‘swadeshi'”.

Asked about the reason behind the move of replacing the 25-pounders for Republic Day, Major General Kumar told news agency PTI, “Since the 105 mm Indian Field Gun is an indigenised gun, so we want to use this to replace the 25-pounder guns used earlier for the 21-gun salute. And, it is a matter of pride that we are showcasing our indigenous gun for this too”.

The 105 IFG (Indian Field Gun) was designed in 1972. The Gun Carriage factory, Jabalpur, and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur, manufacture it. They are in service since 1984, Kumar added.

Part of the 2281 Field Regiment, seven cannons of the early 1940s era forms a part of the artillery that has been firing the ceremonial salute in the backdrop of the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath (renamed Kartavya Path last year). Made in the United Kingdom, they had participated in World War II.

The duration of the 21-Gun Salute coincides with the length of the national anthem.