Nepal plane crash: Chilling video by Indian passenger moments before death

The passenger who shot the video was identified as Sonu Jaiswal. (Image credit: Screengrab from Facebook video)

The final moments of the Nepal plane that crashed on January 15, killing at least 67 people on board, were caught on a Facebook live video shot by an Indian passenger, according to reports.

Sonu Jaiswal had been happily recording his Yeti Airlines flight experience on a Facebook live video with three of his companions, showing scenes inside the plane and outside its window. Their excitement soon turned to horror as the plane crashed.

Flames and passengers' screams wear caught on the video Jaiswal shot.

Warning: The clip contains sensitive content

Five Indians were among those killed as the aircraft, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, plunged into a steep gorge, disintegrated and caught fire.

Four of them were from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh -- Sonu Jaiswal (35), Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), news agency PTI reported.

Jaiswal had taken his friends along to Nepal to visit the Lord Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu as his wish to have a son had been fulfilled.

After praying at the temple, they were travelling to Pokhara, a famous tourist town, for paragliding.

"But the fate had something else in store for him," one of Jaiswal distraught relatives told PTI.

Jaiswal is survived by his wife, infant son and two daughters.

Rescuers have found 67 bodies so far. Five people are still unaccounted for.

Nepal has witnessed several fatal crashes over the years, with aircraft operators saying its terrain poses a challenge to flying.

The deadliest incident took place in September 28. As many as 167 were killed as a Pakistan International Airlines' Flight 268 hit a hill south of the Kathmandu airport and disintegrated.