LPG price cut: Subsidy limited to Ujjwala consumers, no compensation for OMCs

The price of an LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 — Rs 200 as price cut and Rs 200 as existing subsidy, for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

A day after the announcement of the Rs 200 price reduction of 14 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by the Centre, it was clarified that oil marketing companies (OMCs) do not require compensation or subsidies on the cut, as reported by CNBC-Awaaz.

According to sources, given the headroom enjoyed by OMCs on LPG, at present, estimating the cost impact of price cut would be difficult. It was further stated that the Centre will review the situation in line with the offtake and international prices in order to take a broader call on this.

In addition, the latest subsidy announced is limited to the 75 lakh new Ujjwala connections, sources confirmed. The Central government has stated it will provide 75 lakh new gas connections free of cost, in order to clear applications linked to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), taking the total count of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.

The price of an LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 - Rs 200 as price cut and Rs 200 as existing subsidy - for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. Meanwhile, non-Ujjwala consumers will be offered a price cut of Rs 200 only.

The latest price cut is effective from August 30.

On August 29, the Union Cabinet announced a price reduction of LPG for all 330 million users in the country.

Though crude oil prices have cooled off from the recent highs, there have been no reductions on LPG prices. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are expected to make a formal announcement of the LPG price reduction.

Currently, domestic LPG in New Delhi costs Rs 1,103 per 14.2 kg cylinder. LPG prices were last amended on March 1, with a Rs 50 hike per cylinder.

The Union Budget for fiscal 2024 had set aside Rs 30,000 crore as capital support to state-run oil refining companies.

(This is a developing story)