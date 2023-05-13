English
    Karnataka election results 2023: As Congress surges ahead, Twitter brims with reactions

    Karnataka election results 2023: Congress is leading in 119 constituencies while BJP is ahead in 69 seats. JD(S) is leading in 26 seats and five Independents are ahead.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
    Votes for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka are being counted across 36 centres.

    Congress raced past the half-way mark in Karnataka as the counting of votes in the state election continues into the day. Votes for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka, where elections were held on Wednesday, are being counted across 36 centres.

    Congress is leading in 119 constituencies while BJP is ahead in 69 seats. JD(S) is leading in 26 seats and five Independents are ahead.

    As a clearer picture emerges on leads, Twitter is already full of reactions.

    Many started praising Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra and eminent leaders such as DK Shivakumar for securing the lead.


    Here are some reactions:


    There were critics and supporters of the ruling BJP as well who tried to dissect what didn’t work in their favour.

    News agency ANI shared a video of BJP leader and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at a party camp office in Shiggaon constituency.


    Karnataka Election Result live: Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, who will be Cong's CM choice?


    DK Shivakumar, leading by a massive margin and seen as the possible CM face, also shared a photo of his team as his party continued to hold on to the lead.
    The state Congress chief had also expressed confidence that the party will win well above the 113 majority mark.

    As the day progresses, a crystal clear picture of which party will rule Karnataka will emerge.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    first published: May 13, 2023 11:50 am