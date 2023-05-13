Karnataka election results 2023: As Congress surges ahead, Twitter brims with reactions

Votes for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka are being counted across 36 centres.

Congress raced past the half-way mark in Karnataka as the counting of votes in the state election continues into the day. Votes for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka, where elections were held on Wednesday, are being counted across 36 centres.

Congress is leading in 119 constituencies while BJP is ahead in 69 seats. JD(S) is leading in 26 seats and five Independents are ahead.

As a clearer picture emerges on leads, Twitter is already full of reactions.

Many started praising Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra and eminent leaders such as DK Shivakumar for securing the lead.

Here are some reactions:



Everyone is Chanakya until the real Chanakya arrives.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/3P726Nlnpm

— Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) May 13, 2023

#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 will either condemn or vindicate #PMModi's performance The State #BJP unit during its campaign put up ONLY #Modi as the face of the Party. No local issue were discussed A loss will put #BJP on the back-foot for the upcoming 2024 General Elections. pic.twitter.com/I0wEPXeJCr — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) May 13, 2023

There were critics and supporters of the ruling BJP as well who tried to dissect what didn’t work in their favour.News agency ANI shared a video of BJP leader and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at a party camp office in Shiggaon constituency.

#WATCH | #Karnataka CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai at BJP camp office in Shiggaon constituency as Congress surges ahead in 117 seats while BJP leads in 75 seats as per latest ECI trends.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/rrE4qUJxCC

— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

DK Shivakumar, leading by a massive margin and seen as the possible CM face, also shared a photo of his team as his party continued to hold on to the lead.The state Congress chief had also expressed confidence that the party will win well above the 113 majority mark.

As the day progresses, a crystal clear picture of which party will rule Karnataka will emerge.