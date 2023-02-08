English
    Syria earthquake: People rejoice as family of 7 rescued from under rubble. Watch

    Syria earthquake: A video of the incident is now viral on social media with many calling it a sign of hope.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Rescuers share a joyful moment after children were safely extracted from under the debris. Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

    In what the rescuers believe to be a miracle, a family of seven has been rescued from under the rubble in a village in Syria after a powerful earthquake levelled parts of the war-torn country and Turkey on Monday, leaving a toll of more than 9,500 people in its wake.

    The family was rescued on Tuesday as joyous cries from the people in the region filled the air. A video of the incident is now viral on social media with many calling it a sign of hope.


    The clip shows Syria Civil Defence volunteers extracting the family from under the debris, one member at a time and including children, to cheers from the surrounding crowd. The members are then rushed to an ambulance where they are given medical aid as the cheers continue outside.