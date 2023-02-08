Syria earthquake: People rejoice as family of 7 rescued from under rubble. Watch

Rescuers share a joyful moment after children were safely extracted from under the debris. Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

In what the rescuers believe to be a miracle, a family of seven has been rescued from under the rubble in a village in Syria after a powerful earthquake levelled parts of the war-torn country and Turkey on Monday, leaving a toll of more than 9,500 people in its wake.

The family was rescued on Tuesday as joyous cries from the people in the region filled the air. A video of the incident is now viral on social media with many calling it a sign of hope.

The clip shows Syria Civil Defence volunteers extracting the family from under the debris, one member at a time and including children, to cheers from the surrounding crowd. The members are then rushed to an ambulance where they are given medical aid as the cheers continue outside.



A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.

An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

In the rebel-controlled town of Jindayris in Syria, even the joy of rescuing a newborn baby was tainted with sadness. She was still tethered to her mother who was killed in the disaster.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," Khalil al-Suwadi, a relative, told AFP. "We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to the hospital."

The infant faces a difficult future as the sole survivor among her immediate family. The rest were buried together in a mass grave on Tuesday.

(With inputs from AFP)

