    7-year-old girl shields brother from rubble in viral photo from Turkey-Syria earthquake

    The harrowing photo shows the siblings stuck under a massive chunk of concrete as the girl guards her brother’s head with her arm.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Turkey earthquake: The little girl protected her brother's head from the concrete rubble in the photo. (Image: @mhdksafa/Twitter)

    Turkey earthquake: The little girl protected her brother's head from the concrete rubble in the photo. (Image: @mhdksafa/Twitter)

    A heart-breaking photograph of a 7-year-old girl protecting her young brother’s head with her hand while under earthquake rubble has gone viral on social media from the catastrophe hit Turkey and Syria.

    The unnamed girl and her brother survived 17 hours under the rubble before being rescued. It is not clear whether the photo is from Turkey or Syria.

    The harrowing photo shows the siblings stuck under a massive chunk of concrete as the girl guards her brother’s head with her arm.


    UN representative Mohamad Safa, who shared the photo on Twitter, wrote: “The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity...”


    The photo has been viewed over 5.2 million times on Twitter.