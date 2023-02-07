English
    Watch: Chaotic bird behaviour before earthquake in Turkey, Anand Mahindra's reaction

    As of Tuesday morning, the casualty from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was more than 4,600.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 07, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    In the clip, shared by Anand Mahindra, birds are seen to be flying around in a chaotic manner, screeching, an indication that they sensed the upcoming natural calamity.

    Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of bird activity recorded in Turkey right before the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. In the clip, birds are seen to be flying around in a chaotic manner, screeching, an indication that they sensed the upcoming natural calamity.


    "Nature’s alarm system. We are not sufficiently tuned in to nature to hear it…" the industrialist tweeted with the video.

    As of Tuesday morning, the casualty from the earthquake was more than 4,600. India is among several nations sending rescue personnel and supplies to Turkey and Syria. The Centre is sending 100 members of its Natural Disaster Response Force, specially trained dog squads, and equipment to Turkey. Medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics, and essential medicines are also ready for dispatch, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.